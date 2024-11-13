USD/JPY pulls back from three-month peak after rise in Japanese factory-gate inflation

- USD/JPY pulls back after the Japanese Yen strengthens following release of Japanese Producer Price Index for October.
- Higher prices could filter through into broader inflation and lead the BoJ to hike interest rates, strengthening JPY.
- The US Dollar remains underpinned by still-high US inflation data and expectations of US fiscal and trade policy.
USD/JPY retreats after reaching a new three-month high on Wednesday after the release of Japanese factory-gate price inflation data (producer prices) supported the Japanese Yen (JPY) after they showed a higher-than-expected rise in October. The increase in producer prices could filter through into consumer prices, pushing up the main consumer inflation indexes. This, in turn, is likely to make the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raise interest rates, and higher interest rates strengthen a currency as they lead to increased net capital inflows.
The US Dollar (USD) remains supported after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed headline inflation ticking higher in October, although all the readings were in line with economists forecasts. The stubbornly high inflation data is likely to keep the USD supported as it could encourage the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to reconsider cutting interest rates, resulting in a lift for the US Dollar. This in turn is likely to limit losses for the USD/JPY.
Despite the pullback, USD/JPY continues to trade in a short and medium-term uptrend due to a strengthening US Dollar. This comes amid market expectations that President-elect Donald Trump’s mix of protectionism, higher tariffs and lower taxes will be inflationary for the US. This, in turn, is likely to flatten the trajectory for interest rates which had been expected to fall steeply. Although the market still sees odds of over 80% in favor of the Fed making a cut of 25 basis points (bps) (0.25%) to its main interest rate in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool, the outlook for 2025 may increasingly be more dependent on the inflationary impact (or not) of the new policies espoused by the Trump administration.
The Japanese Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 3.4% YoY in October from an upwardly revised 3.1% in the previous month and above the 3.0% expected. On month, PPI rose by 0.2% from an upwardly-revised 0.3% previously and above expectations of 0.0%.
US headline CPI, meanwhile, rose by 2.6% YoY in October from 2.4% in the previous month and was in line with expectations. MoM headline CPI increased by 0.2% from 0.2% previously and the same expected.
US Core CPI, meanwhile, rose by 3.3% in October, from the same in the previous month and 3.3% forecast. On month it rose by 0.3%, from the same both previously and expected.
The BoJ’s October policy meeting Minutes, released on Sunday, revealed a divide among policymakers over the timing of future interest rate hikes. However, the Governor of the BoJ Katsuo Ueda has always said that if economic data meets the BoJ’s forecasts it will go ahead and hike rates. So far, the data has mostly met or exceeded estimates. In the meeting Minutes, the central bank maintained its forecast that it could raise its benchmark policy rate to 1.0% (from 0.25%) by the second half of fiscal 2025.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles further and hit new YTD lows near 1.0580
The Greenback now resumes its uptrend and advance to new highs. forcing EUR/USD to abandon its initial constructive stance and reach new yearly lows in the 1.0580 region on Wednesday.
GBP/USD accelerates its losses below 1.2700
GBP/USD breaks below the 1.2700 support on the back of the sudden resurgence of buying interest in the US Dollar following US CPI data and some hawkish remarks from the Fed's Logan.
Gold gives away initial gains and challenges $2,600
Gold prices now surrenders its earlier advance and disputes the $2,600 region per ounce troy on the back of the resumption ofthe upside impulse in the US Dollar despite mixed US yields across the board.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Chances of pullback increase as miner selling ramps up
Bitcoin (BTC) price extends its decline for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, trading slightly down at around $87,600 after a 30% surge since November 5 pushed BTC to a new all-time high at $89,940.
Trump vs CPI
US CPI for October was exactly in line with expectations. The headline rate of CPI rose to 2.6% YoY from 2.4% YoY in September. The core rate remained steady at 3.3%. The detail of the report shows that the shelter index rose by 0.4% on the month, which accounted for 50% of the increase in all items on a monthly basis.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.