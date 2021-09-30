USD/JPY pulls back from 112.00 as the dollar's rally loses steam

- The dollar consolidates gains after having reached 7-month highs above 112.00.
- The pair retreats in a choppy trading session amid mixed US data.
- USD/JPY downside attempts to be contained at the 111.35/110.90 region – Commerzbank.
The greenback is pulling back to the 111.50 area on Thursday’s US trading session, retreating from 7-month highs right above 112.00. The pair gives away ground, after having rallied for six consecutive days, amid mixed US data and month-end closing movements.
The US dollar consolidates gains at multi-month highs
The greenback seems to be consolidating gains after having surged to multi-month highs against its main rivals. In the bigger picture, however, the USD/JPY remains biased higher, buoyed by the widening yield curve differential between the US and Japan with the Federal Reserve expected to start tapering its bond-buying program before the end of the year.
On the macroeconomic front, the US calendar has shown mixed readings. The weekly jobless claims have posted their third consecutive increase, with 362,000 new claims in the week of September 25, which might have dented US dollar strength.
On the positive side, the US Gross Domestic Product expanded at a 6.7% pace in the second quarter, a tick up from the 6.6% increment previously estimated.
USD/JPY: dips lower expected to hold in the 111.35/110.90 bracket – Commerzbank
The ongoing USD reversal is likely to be short-lived, according to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, who sees the pair biased towards 114.55: “USD/JPY has eroded the July high at 111.66 and is well-placed to challenge the more important 112.23/50 zone, which represents highs since 2019. This may take a couple of attempts to clear, but above here will introduce scope to 114.55 the October 2018 high.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|111.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.11
|Daily SMA50
|109.97
|Daily SMA100
|109.97
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|112.05
|Previous Daily Low
|111.21
|Previous Weekly High
|110.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|111.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|112.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 2021 lows on dollar strength as Powell speaks
EUR/USD is trading below 1.16, marginally above the new 2021 lows. Fed Chair Powell said that he expects some relief in inflation in the first half of 2022. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP came out at 6.7%, a small beat.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.35 on end-of-quarter flows
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.35 as last-minute efforts to balance the books result in a significant bounce for cable. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, back closer to $1,750
Gold reversed an early North American session dip closer to multi-week lows and shot back above the $1,740 level in the last hour, albeit lacked follow-through.
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready to rally after launching 10,000 NFTs on ShibaSwap
Analysts have noted declining interest in Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin and Shiba Inu token. However, the latest developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem are set to drive scarcity in the circulating tokens.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?