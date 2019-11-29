USD/JPY pulls away from six-month highs, trades below 109.50

- USD/JPY remains on track to post weekly gains.
- US Dollar Index looks to end week flat near 98.30.
- Investors are likely to stay focused on US-China trade headlines.
The USD/JPY pair rose to its highest level since May at 109.68 during the early trading hours of the American session but reversed its direction as the greenback came under strong pressure into London fix on the last day of November. As of writing, the pair was trading at 109.44, losing 0.6% on a daily basis but looking to close the week in the positive territory.
Thin trading conditions on Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US caused the market volatility to increase toward the end of the European session. The US Dollar Index, which advanced to its highest level in more than a month at 98.54 earlier in the day, erased all of its gains in less than an hour and was last seen moving sideways near 98.30, where it started the week.
Focus shifts to US-China trade talks
Markets will be paying close attention to fresh developments surrounding the US-China trade dispute especially after US President Donald Trump signed two bills supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrators into law earlier this week.
Commenting on this development, Danske Bank analysts said that sides were likely to finalize the phase trade deal despite the Hong Kong bill. "We expect a phase one deal to be in place ahead of the unofficial deadline of 15 December," analysts wrote. "However, this last tranche of tariffs will hurt the US economy more than previous tariffs, which Trump would most likely want to avoid. In addition, with falling approval among farmers, Trump is eager to get China to buy soybeans, pork and other farm products again."
Additionally, the Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI from the US on Monday will be looked upon for fresh impetus. If the data shows a recovery in the manufacturing sector's business activity similar to the IHS Markit's PMI data earlier this month, the greenback could start the week on a strong footing.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|109.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.88
|Daily SMA50
|108.38
|Daily SMA100
|107.75
|Daily SMA200
|108.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.57
|Previous Daily Low
|109.33
|Previous Weekly High
|109.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.28
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD bounces from six-week low amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has bounced off six-week lows at 1.0981 as the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid incident in London
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the week and month come to an end. Traders have been following news of a violent incident near the London Bridge.
USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data
Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable. Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back. USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.
Germany inserts crypto markets into bank accounts
Germany, the locomotive of the European economy and a global technology leader, has also decided to lead the adoption of cryptocurrencies in continental Europe.