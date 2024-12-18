USD/JPY pullback stalls above 153.00 with investors awaiting the Fed

- The Japanese Yen's recovery attempts remain limited ahead of the Fed's decision.
- Investors are bracing for a 25 bps cut combined with a hawkishly tilted forward guidance.
- In Japan, the BoJ is expected to keep rates on hold on Thursday.
The US Dollar maintains its upside trend from early December lows intact. The pair’s reversal from the mid-range of the 154.00s has been contained at 153.20, and the pair is trading sideways on Wednesday, awaiting the Fed’s decision
The US central bank is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points but the ensuing monetary policy statement, and, above all, the economic and interest rate projections are likely to show a hawkish tilt.
Macroeconomic figures released this week reveal strong economic activity and buoyant consumption levels, These figures are consistent with higher inflationary pressures and will likely prompt policymakers to scale down the monetary easing projections for next year.
In Japan, on the other hand, the Bank of Japan seems less concerned about the impact of a strong Yen on the country’s inflation. Some board members suggested last week that there is no harm in waiting for next January to hike rates further. This has been weighing on the Yen, which depreciated nearly 3% in a sis-day sell-off before Tuesday.
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.32%
|0.40%
|0.12%
|EUR
|0.08%
|0.10%
|0.18%
|0.18%
|0.40%
|0.49%
|0.20%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|0.06%
|0.08%
|0.30%
|0.38%
|0.10%
|JPY
|-0.08%
|-0.18%
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|0.22%
|0.29%
|0.02%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|-0.18%
|-0.08%
|-0.00%
|0.22%
|0.30%
|0.02%
|AUD
|-0.32%
|-0.40%
|-0.30%
|-0.22%
|-0.22%
|0.07%
|-0.21%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-0.49%
|-0.38%
|-0.29%
|-0.30%
|-0.07%
|-0.28%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|-0.20%
|-0.10%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.21%
|0.28%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0500 ahead of Fed rate call
EUR/USD fluctuates in a narrow range at around 1.0500 in on Wednesday. The pair's further upside remains capped as traders stay cautious and refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD enters a consolidation phase above 1.2700 following the earlier decline. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation rose to 2.6% in November from 2.3%, as expected. Investors gear up for the Fed's monetary policy decisions.
Gold near weekly lows ahead of Fed
Gold is practically flat near $2,650 on Wednesday after bouncing up from a one-week low it set on Tuesday. The precious metal remains on the defensive as the market braces for the outcome of the last Federal Reserve’s (Fed) meeting of the year.
Federal Reserve set for hawkish interest-rate cut as traders dial back chances of additional easing in 2025
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate by 25 bps at the last meeting of 2024. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks and the revised dot plot could provide important clues about the interest-rate outlook.
Sticky UK services inflation to come lower in 2025
Services inflation is stuck at 5% and will stay around there for the next few months. But further progress, helped by more benign annual rises in index-linked prices in April, should see ‘core services’ inflation fall materially in the spring.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.