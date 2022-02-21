USD/JPY prints fresh lows as market weigh the recent moves from the Kremlin

- The Kremlin’s recognition of two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent has escalated tensions.
- The DXY is eyeing to settle above 96.00 on risk-off impulse in the market.
USD/JPY is bleeding out on the prospects of an escalation on the geopolitical side in the Russian and Ukraine crisis. USD/JPY is trading at fresh lows near 114.71. Moscow is continuously jeopardizing the situation for Ukraine. The labelling of two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities has escalated the tensions. The statement of recognizing Donetsk and Lugansk as independent after signing a decree along with the support from Separatists is a violation of cooperation with the West.
The headlines from the Russia-Ukraine tussle will continue to keep the investors on their toes. However, the investors will also keep an eye over the US Markit PMI Composite reports on Manufacturing and Services and Consumer Confidence numbers, which are due on Tuesday.
The USD/JPY pair had otherwise witnessed some stellar bids around 114.75 after the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s Bard Governor Michelle Bowman keeps the windows open for a potential 50 basis points (bps) interest rate hike in March. The comments have cleared that an aggressive tightening policy of a 50 bps hike is under the choice list of the Fed to combat the rising inflation.
For deciding the extent of an interest rate hike, the Fed has to pass one more inflation report and employment figures, which may be very crucial before reaching an outcome. Adding to that, the Fed’s Michelle Bowman states that the Fed's balance sheet is highly required to scale down to an appropriate and manageable level that may help control the ramping-up inflation.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is eyeing to settle above 96.00 on geopolitical jitters. The market participants have also channelized their funds into DXY on a hawkish stance from the Fed’s Michelle Bowman, which has underpinned the greenback.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|115.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.08
|Daily SMA50
|114.79
|Daily SMA100
|114.2
|Daily SMA200
|112.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.3
|Previous Daily Low
|114.79
|Previous Weekly High
|115.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.79
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
