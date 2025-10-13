USD/JPY Price Forecasts: Previous support at 152.35 is holding bulls

The US Dollar is trading higher against the Japanese Yen on Monday. The Pair has rallied through 152.00 to pare some of last week’s losses, but it is failing to find acceptance above a previous support area, at 152.35 during the European trading session.



Political uncertainty in Japan has punished the Japanese Yen on Monday. The Komeito party confirmed this weekend its decision to leave the ruling coalition with the LDP amid the divergences with its new leader, Sanae Takaichi, which leads the country deeper into a political crisis.

Technical analysis: Rejection at 157.35 might trigger a deeper correction

A look at the 4-hour chart reveals that the bullish momentum is losing steam, although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still above the 50 level. A failure to extend gains above 152.35, however, might give bulls fresh hopes to retest intra-day lows at the 151.70 area.



Further down, bears would be attracted for Friday’s low, at 151.10, ahead of the area October 7 low, near 150.30, which is the target os an A-B=C-D correction



To the upside, a confirmation above the mentioned 152.35 area cancels this view and clears the way towards the October 9 highs, right above 153,20. Above here, the next target would be the 127.2 Fibonacci retracement of Friday’s sell-off, at 183.85.