 USD/JPY Price Forecast: US Dollar nears 155.00 with bulls losing steam

The US Dollar trades higher against the Japanese Yen on Monday, with price action approaching the 155.00 level. Dwindling hopes of Fed cuts, combined with political pressure on the Bank of Japan to keep interest rates unchanged in December, and the growing geopolitical tensions between Japan and China, are weighing on the Japanese Yen on Monday.

Beyond that, investors are showing a cautious mood at the week's opening, wary of betting against the US Dollar, ahead of a slew of delayed US macroeconomic releases, which keep the US Dollar moderately bullish against most of its main peers.

Technical Analysis: USD/JPY is forming an ending wedge pattern

USD/JPY 4-Hour Chart

A look at the four-hour charts shows price action moving into an ever-tightening range, after having rallied about 5.5% since early April. This is commonly known as an ending wedge pattern, which reveals that bullish momentum is fading and often precedes a significant correction.



Upside attempts are likely to find resistance at the mentioned 155.00 area, and the top of the wedge, now at 155.15. Further up, the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the November 6-12 rally, at 155.65, emerges as the next target.



Support levels are at the trendline support, now around the 154.00 area and the December 11 ns 14 lows, at 153.65. A clear break below these levels would confirm a trend shift and bring the November 6 low, at 152.85, and the October 22 and 29 lows, at 151,60, into focus.