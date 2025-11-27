USD/JPY Price Forecast: Uptrend remains intact despite early signs of bullish exhaustion

The Japanese Yen trims part of its earlier recovery against the US Dollar on Thursday as the Greenback shows resilience in muted, holiday-thinned trading. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is hovering around 156.30, edging higher modestly after briefly touching a daily low of 155.73.

The Japanese Yen continues to struggle for any meaningful rebound as fiscal concerns remain front and centre following Japan’s approval of a large stimulus package. The sizeable spending programme unveiled by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has reignited worries about the country’s debt sustainability, reinforcing the view that fiscal risks remain tilted to the downside.

Adding to the cautious tone, uncertainty persists around the timing of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) next rate hike, with policymakers offering little clarity in recent weeks. Traders are now shifting focus to Friday’s Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November, which could influence expectations for the December BoJ meeting.

In contrast, markets appear increasingly confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver another interest rate cut next month. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in around an 85% probability of a 25 basis point (bps) cut at the December 9-10 meeting.

From a technical perspective, the daily chart shows USD/JPY firmly entrenched in a strong uptrend, trading within a well-defined ascending channel characterized by a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows. The pair remains comfortably above key moving averages, underscoring that buyers continue to dominate the broader structure.

However, momentum indicators are beginning to show early signs of exhaustion. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has slipped slightly into negative territory just below the zero line, signalling waning bullish momentum.

At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently around 62, is easing from overbought territory, hinting at a potential pause or consolidation before the next directional move.

On the downside, immediate support sits near the 155.00 psychological level, which aligns with the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the lower boundary of the ascending channel. A decisive break below this region would suggest a shift in near-term structure and open the door to further downside toward the 50-day SMA near 152.38.

On the upside, the 157.00-157.50 region could act as the next hurdle for buyers. A sustained break above this zone would reaffirm bullish momentum and pave the way toward this year’s high near 158.88.