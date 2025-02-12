- USD/JPY jumps over 1%, breaking 153.00 and 154.00 resistance levels.
- Hot US inflation fuels Treasury yield surge, boosting dollar strength.
- Technical outlook: Bulls eye 155.26, but key support lies at 153.00.
The USD/JPY rallied sharply on Wednesday after a hot US inflation report spurred a jump in the US 10-year Treasury yield, closely correlated with the major. Hence, the pair aimed higher, clearing the 153.00 and 154.00 figures on their way toward current spot prices, near 154.50.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY enjoyed an over 1% rally on Wednesday after clearing the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 152.76, opening the door for further upside. Despite this, the pair found stir resistance at the Kijun-sen at 154.90 before consolidating near the 154.50 area,
Despite this, the pair is neutral to downward biased after registering a successive series of lower highs and lower lows. If bulls want to regain control, the USD/JPY must clear the 50-day SMA at 155.26, followed by the latest cycle high of 155.89.
On the other hand, a drop below 154.00 would expose the Senkou Span B at 153.76, followed by the 153.00 figure and the 200-day SMA at 152.76.
USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.00%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.03%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.00%
|AUD
|-0.06%
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.06%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|NZD
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|CHF
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.02%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
