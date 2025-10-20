USD/JPY Price Forecast: Subdued at around 150.00

The USD/JPY holds firm on Monday, hovering around 150.60 amid a risk-on environment amid the Fed blackout period and the lack of US data, due to the government shutdown. The lack of market moving comments by US President Donald Trump, could keep the pair trading at familiar levels.

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows that the pair found support at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 150.14, after bouncing off daily lows of 149.37, reached last Friday, which ultimately finished the session above 150.00.

For a bullish continuation, buyers must clear the October 20 peak at 151.20. If surpassed, this clears the path towards 152.00, followed by October 10 high if 153.27.

On the flip side, if sellers drive the exchange rate below 150.00, the next support would be 149.37 followed by the 50-day SMA at 148.57.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily