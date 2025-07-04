USD/JPY Price Forecast: Eyes breakout as triangle narrows, but lacks momentum

- The USD/JPY trades near 144.50 on Friday, amid thin liquidity, as US markets remain closed for Independence Day.
- Weekly candle shaping up as a long-legged doji, signaling strong indecision and potential breakout.
- The 50-day EMA at 144.90 acts as immediate resistance, while Initial support rests at Thursday's low near 143.50.
The US Dollar (USD) is trading slightly lower against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Friday, with the USD/JPY hovering around 144.50 in subdued holiday-thinned conditions as US markets remain closed for Independence Day.
Despite the intraday dip, USD/JPY remains comfortably above the lower boundary of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart, marked by lower highs and higher lows since April. This suggests a slightly positive outlook ahead of the weekly close, particularly with the weekly candle forming a long-legged doji, indicating the ongoing tug-of-war between bulls and bears.
The symmetrical triangle pattern suggests that while neither bulls nor bears have taken firm control, as price approaches the triangle’s apex. The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), currently hovering around 144.90, acts as immediate resistance. A clear break above this confluence zone could pave the way for a bullish move toward the upper boundary of the triangle, the 146.50–147.00 region.
On the downside, initial support lies near Thursday's low of 143.50, which closely aligns with the ascending trendline forming the base of the triangle. A daily close below this level would tilt the short-term bias in favor of sellers, potentially paving the way for a decline toward the 142.50 level marked on July 1, followed by the April swing low near 139.89.
From a momentum perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is hovering near 49, indicating a balanced market. However, the RSI is showing a mild downward slope, suggesting fading bullish momentum and light selling pressure as the pair drifts lower within the previous day's range.
Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains flat and lacks direction. The MACD line is marginally below the signal line, and the histogram continues to narrow, reflecting subdued momentum. This reinforces the view that traders are staying cautious and awaiting a clear catalyst before placing fresh bets.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the constructive stance, still below 1.1800
EUR/USD maintains a tight range around 1.1780 and continues to be on pace to finish the week with a decent increase. Due to the cautious market position, the pair's potential for extra gains appears limited as the deadline for US tariffs approaches. In the meanwhile, markets in the United States remain closed to observe the July 4th holiday.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3650
The British Pound alternates gains with losses on Friday, prompting GBP/USD to gyrate around the mid-1.3600s amid thin trade conditions and scarce volatility following the inactivity in the US markets. Meanwhile, investors remain watchful regarding the recent tensions in the UK political landscape.
Gold embarks on a consolidative phase around $3,300
Gold prices maintain a consolidative theme around the $3,300 mark per troy ounce, en route to clock decent weekly gains after two consecutive retracements. In the meantime, the precious metal is expected to remain under scrutiny on the back of trade concerns and the likelihood that the Fed might cut rates later in the year.
Tariff concerns have eased – But not vanished
A combination of easing geopolitical concerns and resilient macro data has supported markets' risk sentiment over past weeks. The risk of Donald Trump resuming aggressive tariff hikes is still looming in the background, but for now it appears likely that the highest tariff rates announced on April's 'Liberation Day' will not be reinstated.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.