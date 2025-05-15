USD/JPY Price Forecast: Extends losing streak for third trading day

- USD/JPY declines for the third trading day in a row as the Japanese Yen outperforms.
- BoJ Uchida keeps doors open for further interest rate hikes on hopes of steady wage growth.
- The US Dollar faces selling pressures ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
The USD/JPY pair extends its losing spree for the third trading day on Thursday. The pair faces selling pressure as the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to outperform across the board on hopes that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates further despite elevated global economic uncertainty due to the fallout of tariffs by United States (US) President Donald Trump.
Japanese Yen PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.49%
|0.16%
|-0.19%
|0.62%
|0.15%
|0.83%
|0.45%
|EUR
|-0.49%
|-0.20%
|-0.13%
|0.63%
|0.29%
|0.83%
|0.44%
|GBP
|-0.16%
|0.20%
|0.25%
|0.83%
|0.50%
|0.95%
|0.64%
|JPY
|0.19%
|0.13%
|-0.25%
|0.81%
|-0.29%
|0.16%
|0.41%
|CAD
|-0.62%
|-0.63%
|-0.83%
|-0.81%
|-0.19%
|0.20%
|-0.18%
|AUD
|-0.15%
|-0.29%
|-0.50%
|0.29%
|0.19%
|0.43%
|0.12%
|NZD
|-0.83%
|-0.83%
|-0.95%
|-0.16%
|-0.20%
|-0.43%
|-0.41%
|CHF
|-0.45%
|-0.44%
|-0.64%
|-0.41%
|0.18%
|-0.12%
|0.41%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Traders have become increasingly confident about the BoJ raising interest rates again this year after comments from Bank of Japan (BoJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida earlier this week that “wages are expected to continue rising” as Japan’s job market is very tight despite medium- to-long-term inflation expectations are likely to “temporarily stagnate”.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) is also underperforming ahead of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at 12:40 GMT in a Thomas Laubach Research Conference in Washington. Financial market participants would like to know whether the Fed is still stick to its stance of holding interest rates in the current range of 4.25%-4.50% despite soft US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April and a temporary US-China trade truce.
Ahead of Fed Powell’s speech, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades lower near 100.80.
USD/JPY retraces significantly from an almost six-week high of 148.54 to near 145.50 on Thursday. Still, the pair holds the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 145.18, indicating that the near-term trend remains bullish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) struggles to break above 60.00. A fresh bullish momentum would trigger if the RSI falls below the 60.00 level.
An upside move in the pair towards the psychological level of 150.00 and the March 28 high of 151.21 would come if it will break above the May 13 high of 148.57.
The asset would face more downside towards the April 22 low of 139.90 and the 14 July 2023 low of 137.25 if it breaks below the May 7 low of 142.42.
USD/JPY daily chart
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell speech
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.Read more.
Next release: Thu May 15, 2025 12:40
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small gains near 1.1200 ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades modestly higher on the day near 1.1200 in the European session on Thursday. Renewed US Dollar weakness on trade-related uncertainties and nervousness ahead of US PPI and Retail Sales data underpins the pair. Fed Chair Powell will deliver a speech on framework review later in the day.
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.3300 after UK data dump
GBP/USD is defending minor bids below 1.3300 in European trading on Thursday as the Pound Sterling remains little impressed by the UK GDP and Business Investment beat. However, the pair continues to draw support from a weaker US Dollar ahead of key US data and Powell's speech.
Gold rebounds from multi-week lows, stays below $3,200
Gold recovers from the multi-week low it touched at $3,120 early Thursday but remains below $3,200. Although XAU/USD benefits from the modest USD weakness and the cautious market stance, it struggles to gather bullish momentum ahead of key data releases from the US.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: 91T Age Consumed supports 25% SHIB rally
Shiba Inu closed trading above $0.000015 level despite a 4% correction on Wednesday. Market reports suggest the SHIB price dip is linked to controversy surrounding a Chinese firm acquiring $300 million worth of Trump’s official memecoin.
Why the UK’s first quarter growth surge looks strange
The UK economy roared back to life in the first quarter after stagnating through the second half of last year. Or did it? We're not sure the data is an accurate guide to what's going on beneath the surface.