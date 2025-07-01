- USD/JPY hits four-week low of 142.68, but rebounds as US jobs and ISM data support the Greenback.
- Powell keeps hawkish tone, saying July rate cut not guaranteed; RSI signals limited bullish momentum.
- Key support lies at 143.00 and 142.11; resistance capped near 144.50–145.35 Ichimoku cloud zone.
The USD/JPY posted mild losses of 0.17% after hitting a new four-week low of 142.68, sponsored by upbeat economic data in Japan. However, good US jobs and business activity data, along with a hawkish Fed Chair Jerome Powell, lent a lifeline to the US dollar, which staged a comeback versus the Japanese Yen (JPY). At the moment, the pair trades at 143.77.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY remains neutral-to upward biased if the pair remains above the May 27 swing low of 142.11. However, upside movements could be capped by strong resistance at the bottom of the Ichimoku Cloud (kumo) at around 144.25-50. This, along with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remaining bearish, suggests that consolidation lies ahead.
For a bullish case, the USD/JPY must clear 144.50, and the confluence of several moving averages, such as the 20- and 50-day SMAs. Once surpassed, the next area of interest would be the Kijun-sen at 145.07, ahead of the Tenkan-sen at 145.35. A breach of the latter will expose the 100-day SMA at 146.32, followed by the June 23 high of 148.02.
On the other hand, if USD/JPY falls below 143.00, a further downside is expected to occur, with a potential target of 142.00.
USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.11%
|-0.33%
|0.27%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.15%
|EUR
|0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.31%
|0.36%
|0.13%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.11%
|0.00%
|-0.20%
|0.40%
|0.15%
|0.02%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|0.33%
|0.31%
|0.20%
|0.65%
|0.27%
|0.27%
|0.19%
|CAD
|-0.27%
|-0.36%
|-0.40%
|-0.65%
|-0.33%
|-0.36%
|-0.43%
|AUD
|0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.15%
|-0.27%
|0.33%
|-0.13%
|-0.18%
|NZD
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|-0.27%
|0.36%
|0.13%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|0.15%
|0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.19%
|0.43%
|0.18%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.