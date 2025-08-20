- USD/JPY logs back-to-back declines; traders wary as political pressure targets Fed governance.
- Price boxed between 20- and 50-day SMAs; Jackson Hole speech is next catalyst.
- Hawkish outcome to push USD/JPY above 148.00; otherwise, a drop below 147.00 looms.
USD/JPY prints back-to-back bearish days during the week, down 0.17% on Wednesday as the Greenback sold off on fears that the Trump administration threatens the Federal Reserve’s independence. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 147.37 after hitting a daily high of 147.81.
Bloomberg revealed that the Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte urged US Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Cook over a pair of mortgages. Pulte alleges that Cook “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statute.”
In the meantime, the latest Fed meeting minutes maintained the status quo, as Fed officials remain focused on inflation, and that neutral rates are not far below the current level.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
USD/JPY is set to consolidate within the 20 and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), each at 147.86 and 146.70, respectively. Momentum suggests that neither buyers nor sellers are committing to open fresh positions, as they await the outcome of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
If USD/JPY climbs above the 20-day SMA at 147.86, expect a test of 148.00. A breach of the latter will expose August 12’s peak at 148.51, followed by the 200-day SMA at 149.15. On the flip side, if the pair tumbles below 147.00, the first support would be the 50-day SMA at 146.70. Once surpassed, the next stop would be 146.00 and the 100-day SMA at 145.44.
USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily
Japanese Yen PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.51%
|0.74%
|0.12%
|0.41%
|1.23%
|1.77%
|-0.22%
|EUR
|-0.51%
|0.19%
|-0.41%
|-0.10%
|0.73%
|1.21%
|-0.71%
|GBP
|-0.74%
|-0.19%
|-0.65%
|-0.30%
|0.59%
|1.07%
|-0.96%
|JPY
|-0.12%
|0.41%
|0.65%
|0.32%
|1.13%
|1.68%
|-0.33%
|CAD
|-0.41%
|0.10%
|0.30%
|-0.32%
|0.77%
|1.38%
|-0.66%
|AUD
|-1.23%
|-0.73%
|-0.59%
|-1.13%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|-1.48%
|NZD
|-1.77%
|-1.21%
|-1.07%
|-1.68%
|-1.38%
|-0.51%
|-2.01%
|CHF
|0.22%
|0.71%
|0.96%
|0.33%
|0.66%
|1.48%
|2.01%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further weakness not ruled out
AUD/USD retreated for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, coming at shouting distance from the monthly lows near 0.6420 despite the lacklustre pullback in the US Dollar. Investors’ attention should now gyrate to the upcoming gauges of business activity as well as the Jackson Hole Symposium.
EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.1700
EUR/USD regained some composure and set aside two daily drops in a row on Wednesday, briefly climbing to the 1.1670 zone, where the upside impulse fizzled out. Meanwhile, markets are now looking at the upcoming speech by Chief Powell at the Jackson Hole event, while advanced PMIs on Thursday will also keep the music on.
Gold aims to recover the $3,350 area
Gold now faces some selling presure and drifts lower to the $3,340 region per troy ounce after hitting two-day highs earlier in the day. The knee-jerk in the precious metal comes in response to the recovery attempt of the Greenback, although declining US yields across the curve should limit the metal’s downside.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin rebounds, Ethereum eyes channel growth, XRP struggles below key support
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) recover on Wednesday after two consecutive days of losses ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) meeting minutes later today. Bitcoin resurfaces above the $113,000 level on Wednesday following the 2.89% drop from the previous day.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.