USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls take a breather on their way to 134.50

- USD/JPY remains sidelined after rising to the highest levels in one month.
- Upbeat oscillators, clear break of the key DMAs keep Yen pair buyers hopeful.
- Descending resistance line from late October 2022 challenges USD/JPY bulls ahead of 200-DMA.
- Bears need validation from 133.25 to aim for three-month-long rising support line.
USD/JPY picks up bids to reverse the early Asian session pullback from a one-month high as it prints mild gains around 133.80 amid the initial hours of Wednesday’s European trading session.
In doing so, the Yen pair rises for the fifth consecutive day even as bulls pause around the multi-day top.
The quote’s latest run-up could be linked to the bullish MACD signals and the upbeat RSI (14) not overbought. More importantly, a clear upside break of the 100-DMA and 50-DMA convergence, near 133.35-25, keeps the USD/JPY buyers hopeful.
However, a downward-sloping resistance line from October 2022, around 134.50 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for the Yen pair buyers.
Following that, the 200-DMA hurdle of around 137.20 acts as the last defense of the USD/JPY bears.
On the flip side, a daily closing below the previously stated DMA confluence, near 133.35-25, could quickly drag the USD/JPY prices towards a three-month-long ascending support line, close to 131.10 at the latest.
Above all, a horizontal area comprising multiple lows marked since early January, near 129.50, becomes a crucial support for the USD/JPY bears to watch as a break of which can challenge the Year-To-Date (YTD) low of 127.21 marked in January.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|133.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.17
|Daily SMA50
|133.26
|Daily SMA100
|133.32
|Daily SMA200
|137.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.81
|Previous Daily Low
|132.97
|Previous Weekly High
|133.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.63
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
