The USD/JPY one-hour scale shows the majors tumbled below 144.67, Tuesday’s daily pivot, and the confluence of the 20, 50, and 100-EMAs, opening the door for further losses. Furthermore, as the USD/JPY heads south, it surpassed the 200-EMA at 144.19, shifting the short-term bias downwards. Albeit the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at oversold conditions, a fall towards the S2 pivot point at 143.49, ahead of a test of the 143.00 figure.

For the major to shift neutral, the USD/JPY would need to collapse below the September 22 low of 140.34. Once cleared, the next support would be the 50-day EMA at 139.11.

From a technical analysis perspective, the USD/JPY is still upward biased, even though it is approaching the 20-day EMA at 143.76. Upside lies resistance at around 144.00, followed by Monday’s high at 144.93, ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) line on the sand at 145.00.

USD/JPY is subdued, falling for the second straight day as global equities extended their rally, following actions of some central banks, like the Bank of England (BoE) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), taking a “dovish” stance. Therefore, speculations that the Fed might follow suit sent US T-bond yields and the greenback diving. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 144.07, shy of the 144.00 figure, down 0.32%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.