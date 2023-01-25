- USD/JPY remained pressured as the 50-DMA crossed beneath the 200-DMA.
- Bears stepped in and reclaimed 130.00, as they eye 129.00.
USD/JPY fell as the North American session progressed and tumbled below the 130.00 figure, as buyers failed to crack the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 130.74. Factors like a soft US Dollar (USD) and falling US Treasury bond yields are two fundamental reasons for renewed Japanese Yen (JPY) strength. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 129.77.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Tuesday’s session was characterized by the USD/JPY reaching a weekly high at 131.11, slightly above the 20-day EMA, but dropped to 130.10. Today, the USD/JPY hit a daily high of 130.58 but extended its losses, while the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed beneath the 200-day EMA, meaning a death cross emerged in the daily, suggesting that further downside is expected.
Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) aim downwards, supporting lower prices.
Therefore, the USD/JPY first support would be the day’s low of 129.26. Break below will expose the 129.00 psychological level, followed by the January 20 swing low at 128.34 and the YTD low of 127.21. As an alternate scenario, if the USD/JPY reclaims 130.00, the pair could challenge the 20-day EMA.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|130.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.84
|Daily SMA50
|134.44
|Daily SMA100
|139.87
|Daily SMA200
|136.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.12
|Previous Daily Low
|129.73
|Previous Weekly High
|131.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.22
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and turned negative on the day below 1.0900. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar find demand in the American session and makes it difficult for the pair to keep its footing.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2350 area following earlier rebound
GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2350 area after having advanced to 1.2400 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory, the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold rebounds above $1,930 as US yields edge lower
Gold price has staged a rebound and rose above $1,930 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The Bank of Canada's dovish tone in its policy statement weighed on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and fueled XAU/USD's recovery.
How China could legalize crypto in its efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals
Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported Chinese authorities’ efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals. Experts believe that in an attempt to control the collection of crypto taxes, China could legalize crypto.
Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Preview: Q4 earnings call will hinge on volume guidance
A lot could go wrong with Tesla's (TSLA) fourth quarter earnings call after the markets close on Wednesday. The market seems to be in agreement with TSLA stock down -1.3% in Wednesday's premarket.