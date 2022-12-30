That said, the USD/JPY first support would be 130.56, followed by the figure at 130.00. The break below will expose the May 24 swing low of 126.36, followed by the March 31 low of 121.27.

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/JPY might continue to drop further, but until it breaks the December 20 daily low of 130.56, that could pave the way to test 130.00. At the time of writing, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed below the 200-day EMA, exacerbating further downside action. Since peaking at around 151.94 in October, the USD/JPY has recorded successive series of lower highs and lows, confirming the downtrend. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) are in bearish territory, suggesting that sellers are in charge.

The USD/JPY is falling for the second consecutive day as risk aversion continues to drive the last trading day of 2022, as shown by Wall Street registering losses. The USD/JPY extended its fall below the December 29 daily low of 132.87 and stabilized at current exchange rates after hitting a daily low of 131.50. At the time of typing, the USD/JPY is trading at 132.11.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.