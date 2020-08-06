USD/JPY Price Analysis: Stuck in an expanding descending channel

- USD/JPY's 15-minute chart shows a bearish channel.
- A breakout would open the doors for a re-test of Wednesday's high.
USD/JPY is trapped in an expanding descending channel, as seen on the 15-minute chart.
A convincing move above the channel hurdle, currently at 105.57, would confirm the breakout and signal a resumption of the rally from the Aug. 5 low of 105.32. On the higher side, key resistance is seen at 105.68 – the peak of the descending channel.
On the downside, support is seen at 105.46 (channel low), which, if breached, would expose the Aug. 5 low of 105.32. At press time, the pair is trading at 105.56.
A breakout looks likely with the daily chart flashing early signs of a bullish reversal. The pair carved out a big bullish engulfing candle on July 31, terminating the downtrend from the March 24 high of 111.71.
15-min chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.56
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|105.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.37
|Daily SMA50
|107.1
|Daily SMA100
|107.51
|Daily SMA200
|108.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.87
|Previous Daily Low
|105.32
|Previous Weekly High
|106.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.19
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.43
