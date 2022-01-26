USD/JPY Price Analysis: Stays indecisive below 114.00 inside weekly descending triangle

- USD/JPY pares early Asian session losses but stays neutral on a day.
- Bullish chart pattern keeps buyers hopeful amid upbeat MACD, RSI.
- Sellers have a bumpy road before testing 113.00, December’s low.
USD/JPY licks its wounds near 113.90 amid the pre-Fed inactive Asian session on Wednesday.
In doing so, the yen pair stays inside a short-term bullish chart pattern, namely ascending triangle, amid firmer MACD and RSI signals.
However, a convergence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of November-January upside and the upper line of the stated triangle from January 14, challenge the pair’s immediate upside moves near 114.00.
Also acting as important resistances are the 50-SMA and 200-SMA levels surrounding 114.15 and 114.55 in that orders.
Should USD/JPY rises past 114.55, its run-up towards the monthly high of 116.35 can be expected.
Meanwhile, the lower line of the triangle close to 113.45 limits the quote’s nearby declines, a break of which will direct USD/JPY sellers towards multiple supports marked since early December near 113.20.
Following that, the 113.00 threshold and the previous month’s low of 112.53 will be in focus.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|113.88
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|113.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.84
|Daily SMA50
|114.3
|Daily SMA100
|113.31
|Daily SMA200
|111.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.16
|Previous Daily Low
|113.67
|Previous Weekly High
|115.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.6
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|113.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|113.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|113.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|113.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|113.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|114.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
