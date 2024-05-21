- USD/JPY faces resistance at 156.50 as 10-year Treasury yields decline.
- Bullish technical outlook with waning momentum; RSI under 50 could signal potential losses.
- Resistance levels lie at 156.76, 157.00, and YTD high of 160.32.
- Key support emerges at 156.00, Senkou Span A (155.61), and Kijun-Sen (155.18).
The USD/JPY pair faces stir resistance at around 156.50 retreats as the US 10-year Treasury note yield drops three and a half basis points, a headwind for the Greenback. The positive correlation between the major and the US 10-year note yield weighed on the pair, down 0.06%, and trades at 156.19.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY remains upward biased, but buyers seem to have lost some momentum. They remain unable to bring the pair upwards and challenge the latest cycle high of 156.76, the May 14 high. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests that buying pressure is fading. Despite standing in bullish territory, if the RSI punches below the 50-midline, that could pave the way for USD/JPY losses.
For a bullish continuation, the USD/JPY first resistance would be 156.76, followed by 157.00. Up next would be the May 1 high at 157.98, ahead of challenging the year-to-date (YTD) high of 160.32.
On the flip side, and the most likely path in the near term, if USD/JPY tumbles below 156.00, the first support would be the Senkou Span A at 155.61. Once cleared, the next stop would be the Kijun-Sen at 155.18 ahead of 155.00.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|156.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.49
|Daily SMA50
|153.26
|Daily SMA100
|150.66
|Daily SMA200
|149.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.31
|Previous Daily Low
|155.5
|Previous Weekly High
|156.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.6
|Previous Monthly High
|160.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|156.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|157.35
