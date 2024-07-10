USD/JPY Price Analysis: Short-term uptrend resumes

- USD/JPY has resumed its short-term uptrend after a pullback.
- The pair could rise up to match the July 3 high at 161.95.
USD/JPY has continued recovering after finding support at 160.26, the July 8 low and bouncing. The pair has since established a new sequence of higher highs and higher lows on the 4-hour chart, indicative of the start of a short-term uptrend. Given “the trend is your friend” the odds now favor a continuation higher.
USD/JPY 4-hour Chart
USD/JPY is also in an uptrend on an intermediate and long-term time frame, further supporting a bullish outlook.
A break above 161.61 would signify more upside to the next target at 161.95 (the July 3 high). A break above that level would establish a higher high and provide further bullish confirmation. Such a move would probably reach the 162.70s initially, at the top of the rising channel, where it would again meet resistance.
