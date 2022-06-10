- USD/JPY snaps a five-day uptrend around a 20-year high.
- Multiple failures to cross 134.50 joins sluggish RSI to tease sellers.
- Bears need validation from 133.18 to extend the fall.
USD/JPY consolidates recent gains around a two-decade high, refreshing intraday low near 134.00 during Friday’s Asian session.
The yen pair portrays a triple top bearish chart pattern on the hourly play. However, a clear downside break of the recent bottom surrounding 133.20 becomes necessary to recall the pair sellers. While facilitating the pair’s further fall, the RSI prints a downward trajectory.
That said, the 50-HMA and weekly support line, respectively near 133.95 and 133.65, could act as immediate supports during the quote’s further weakness.
In a case where the USD/JPY prices drop below 133.18, the weekly low of 130.43 could lure the bears.
Meanwhile, recovery moves remain elusive until the quote offers a sustained run-up beyond the 134.50 hurdle. Following that, 2002’s yearly top near 135.20 will gain the market’s attention.
Overall, USD/JPY bulls seem tired but the bearish trend is far from the reach.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|134.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.41
|Daily SMA50
|128.24
|Daily SMA100
|122.48
|Daily SMA200
|117.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.56
|Previous Daily Low
|133.19
|Previous Weekly High
|130.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|126.95
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD licks wounds around 0.7100 amid mixed Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD is trading around 0.7100, consolidating the overnight losses, failing to find any comfort from mixed Chinese inflation data. Markets remain in a cautious mode amid global growth concerns. The US CPI data will now be the focus for the end of the week.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0600
EUR/USD dribbles around a three-week low near 1.0615-20 as bears take a breather following the biggest daily fall in a month. Even so, the major currency pair remains on the bear’s radar during Friday’s Asian session, with eyes on the US inflation data.
Gold awaits US inflation to break the monotony around $1,850
Gold traders keep the previous day’s bearish bias while refreshing the intraday low at around $1,845 during Friday’s Asian session as risk-aversion remains in play. US dollar strength weighs on metal prices but traditional safe-haven status argues with bears.
A countertrend move for Solana price will be surprising
Solana price looks on pace to decline further, but profitable countertrend opportunities could occur. Solana price is still steeply declining as the bears have been unsuccessful in their recovery attempts.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!