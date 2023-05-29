USD/JPY Price Analysis: Sees subtle retreat after hitting YTD high shy of 141.00

- Technical indicators suggest potential exhaustion in the pair's rally, as the failure to cross the 141.00 mark triggers a downward correction toward 140.00, hinting at an ongoing correction.
- Despite the short-term pullback, market bulls remain prepared for a potential rally, setting sights on the November 22 daily high of 142.24 and further up at the 143.00 mark.
USD/JPY retraces after hitting a new year-to-date (YTD) high of 140.92, trades below its opening price by 0.19% amidst thin volume during the North American session. Memorial Day in the United States (US), and holidays across Europe, keep the Forex markets depressed. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 140.34.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY is still upward biased, but the rally is fading as the pair shows signs of exhaustion. Failure to decisively crack the 141.00 figure exacerbated a downward correction toward the 140.00 figure, ahead of reaching for May 26 daily low of 139.50. It should be said the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator, at 70, begins to aim downwards, while the 3-day Rate of Change (RoC) points toward the neutral area, suggesting an ongoing correction.
That could trigger a short-term correction before USD/JPY bulls jump into action and lift the exchange rates past the 141.00 mark, on its way toward the November 22 daily high f 142.24, before reaching 143.00.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|140.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.84
|Daily SMA50
|134.49
|Daily SMA100
|133.51
|Daily SMA200
|137.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.72
|Previous Daily Low
|139.5
|Previous Weekly High
|140.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.49
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
