- USD/JPY witnesses a modest pullback from over a one-week high touched earlier this Monday.
- Retreating US bond yields keep the USD bulls on the defensive and act as a headwind for the pair.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence should help limit the downside amid a bullish technical setup.
The USD/JPY pair slips below the 135.00 mark during the early part of the European session, surrendering its modest intraday gains to over a one-week high set earlier this Monday.
Retreating US Treasury bond yields keep the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for spot prices. That said, a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve should help limit deeper losses for the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, Friday's strong move up beyond the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level of the recent pullback from the 24-year high favours bullish traders. Hence, any meaningful pullback could be seen as a buying opportunity near the mid-134.00s and remain limited near the 134.00-133.90 area.
The latter coincides with the 38.2% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively would negate the near-term positive bias and make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable. Spot prices would then accelerate the fall towards the 133.00 mark before eventually dropping to the 132.50 area, or the 23.6% Fibo. level.
Spot prices, meanwhile, have been struggling to find acceptance above the 50-day SMA. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 135.50-135.60 area, or the daily high before positioning for any further gains towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 136.00 marks. A sustained strength beyond would be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls and has the potential to lift the pair toward the 136.65 intermediate hurdle en-route the 137.00 and the 137.45 region.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.95
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|135.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.08
|Daily SMA50
|134.88
|Daily SMA100
|130.72
|Daily SMA200
|122.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.5
|Previous Daily Low
|132.52
|Previous Weekly High
|135.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.4
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
