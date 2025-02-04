- USD/JPY faces continued pressure, potentially closing below 155.00 as US-China trade war escalates.
- Technical indicators suggest further downside, with pair now trading within the Ichimoku Cloud.
- Resistance and support levels closely watched, with potential rebounds facing hurdles at 155.76 and 156.29.
The USD/JPY drops below 155.00 for the second straight day and seems poised to achieve a daily close below the latter. Falling US Treasury yields and the escalation of the “trade war” between the United States (US) and China would underpin the Japanese Yen (JPY) due to its safe-haven appeal. At the time of writing, the pair posts losses of 0.28%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Developments over the weekend developed a huge 190-pipe candle on February 3, which lately closed below 155.00 for the first time since January 30. Additionally, the USD/JPY pair cleared the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 155.02 and registered back-to-back bearish close days, which could pave the way for further downside.
Of note is that the USD/JPY spot price lies inside the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), which indicates “sideways price action.”
If USD/JPY edged below the January 30 low of 153.79, this could open the door to challenge the Senkou Span B at 153.76, followed by the January 27 low of 153.71. If those levels are cleared, the next support would be the 200-day SMA at 152.81.
Conversely, if USD/JPY climbs above the 50-day SMA, the next resistance would be the Senkou Span A at 155.76, ahead of challenging the Tenkan-Sen at 156.29
USD/JPY Price Chart
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains ground as markets digest China's response to the US
On Tuesday, the AUD/USD rose to 0.6255 as the pair extended Monday’s comeback. The recovery comes after renewed US tariffs on China prompted by President Trump followed delays in tariffs on Canada and Mexico, the latter of which have eased trade war fears.
EUR/USD: Next on the upside comes 1.0400
Some respite for EUR/USD saw the pair reverse a multi-day negative streak and refocus its bounce on the key 1.0400 barrier, always on the back of the ongoing correction in the US Dollar.
Gold extends record rally towards $2,850
The upside momentum in Gold prices remain unabated omn Tuesday, with the yellow metal navigating all-time highs near the $2,850 region per ounce troy.
Ethereum could slip under $2,000 in March, odds climb to 10%
Ethereum (ETH) trades at $2,830 on Tuesday. The second-largest cryptocurrency held steady above key support at $2,600, even as $140 million in derivatives positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours.
Trump’s 'big stick, then carrot' diplomacy ignites market rebound
In a classic case of “hit ’em with a big stick, then dangle the carrot” diplomacy, President Donald Trump has agreed to delay the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month after a conversation with his counterparts on Monday. This dramatic U-turn came just as the neighbouring nations teetered on the edge of a full-blown trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.