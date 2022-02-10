- The USD/JPY rallied towards 116.33, but USD bulls failed to sustain the rally, eases to high 115.00s.
- US Treasury yields advance, but the greenback bucks the trend, as it falls 0.10% during the day.
- USD/JPY keeps upward biased, confirmed by the upbreak of a month-old trendline.
Following the US inflation report that showed that prices rose by 7.5% y/y in January, the USD/JPY advances 0.31% in the North American session. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 115.86.
The financial market mood dampened as the New York session progressed. US equity indices are recording losses after the US Labor Department noted that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to levels last seen in August 1982. The core CPI reading, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, expanded above the 6% threshold (y/y), a tenth higher of expectations.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s performance against a basket of six currencies, edges lower 0.10%, sitting at 95.40, failing to track the rise of US Treasuries, led by the 10-year benchmark note, sitting at 2.012%, gaining seven basis points.
USD/JPY Price Forecasts: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY keeps the upward bias intact. The upbreak of a one-month-old trendline accelerated the move towards 116.00, which was broken after the release of US CPI, though it fell short of piercing the YTD high at 116.35.
As USD bulls take a breather, after a steeper trip over 116.00, the USD/JPY sits comfortably above November 24, 2021, daily high at 115.52. That said, the USD/JPY first resistance would be 116.0. Breach of the latter would expose the YTD high at 116.35, followed by a challenge of a 24-month-old downslope trendline around 117.00. A clear break of that ceiling level would pave the way towards January 2017 swing high at 118.61.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.86
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|115.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.67
|Daily SMA50
|114.5
|Daily SMA100
|113.9
|Daily SMA200
|111.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.68
|Previous Daily Low
|115.32
|Previous Weekly High
|115.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.16
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
