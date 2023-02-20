USD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains confined in a range around 134.00, bullish potential intact

- USD/JPY remains on the defensive on Monday, though the downside remains cushioned.
- Hawkish Fed expectations continue to underpin the USD and lend support to the major.
- The technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.
The USD/JPY pair edges lower on the first day of a new week and remains on the defensive through the early North American session. The pair is currently placed around the 134.00 mark, though the setup warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of Friday's pullback from a nearly two-month high.
The cautious market mood, amid looming recession risks and geopolitical tensions, underpins the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, bolstered by expectations that the Fed will stick to its hawkish stance to tame inflation, should continue to lend support to the major.
From a technical perspective, last week's sustained break through the 50-day SMA, for the first time since September 2022, and a subsequent move beyond the 132.90-133.00 supply zone was seen as a key trigger for bulls. The latter also marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the pullback from over a three-decade high touched in October and should act as a pivotal point.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining traction and support prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. Hence, any further pullback is more likely to find decent support and remain limited near the aforementioned 133.00 strong resistance breakpoint. A convincing break below, however, will negate the positive outlook and prompt some technical selling.
On the flip side, the 134.45-134.50 area now seems to act as an immediate barrier ahead of the 135.00 psychological mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the monthly peak, around the 135.10 zone touched on Friday, should allow the USD/JPY pair to climb further towards the 135.55-135.60 horizontal zone and eventually aim to reclaim the 136.00 round-figure mark.
The momentum could get extended further towards the 136.75-136.85 confluence resistance, comprising the 38.2% Fibo. level and a technically significant 200-day SMA. A sustained strength beyond will suggest that spot prices have bottomed out and pave the way for an extension of the recent recovery move from the 127.20 area, or the lowest level since May 2022.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|134.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.28
|Daily SMA50
|131.95
|Daily SMA100
|137.65
|Daily SMA200
|136.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.11
|Previous Daily Low
|133.82
|Previous Weekly High
|135.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.27
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
