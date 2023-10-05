USD/JPY Price Analysis: Recovers early lost ground, struggles to capitalize on move beyond 149.00

- USD/JPY catches fresh bids following an intraday dip to 148.25, albeit lacks follow-through.
- Intervention fears turn out to be the only factor holding back bulls from placing fresh bets.
- The technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the upside.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some dip-buying following an intraday slide to the 148.25 region on Thursday and climbs to the top end of its daily range during the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 149.00 mark, though lack follow-through in the wake of speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the FX market to defend the domestic currency.
The initial market reaction to Wednesday's rather unimpressive US macro data, meanwhile, turns out to be short-lived amid firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer. This, in turn, triggers a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which assists the US Dollar (USD) to stall its corrective slide from an 11-month peak and acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, the intraday decline showed some resilience below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. This comes on the back of a solid rebound from the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, around the 147.30 area, or the lowest level since September 14 touched on Tuesday, and supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been retreating recently – are still holding comfortably in the positive territory. This, in turn, favours bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside. Any subsequent move up, however, might confront some barrier near the 149.60 area, above which bulls might aim back to challenge the 150.00 intervention level.
The latter should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if cleared decisively will confirm a fresh breakout and pave the way for an extension of the recent well-established uptrend witnessed over the past two months or so. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the USD/JPY pair towards the 151.00 mark en route to a multi-decade higher, closer to the 152.00 mark touched in October 2022.
On the flip side, the daily swing low, around the 148.25 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 148.00 mark. Failure to defend the said support levels might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/JPY pair back towards the weekly trough, around the 147.30 region. This is followed by the 147.00 round figure, which if broken will suggest that spot prices have topped out in the near term.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|149.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.28
|Daily SMA50
|146.18
|Daily SMA100
|143.53
|Daily SMA200
|138.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.32
|Previous Daily Low
|148.74
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|148.25
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
