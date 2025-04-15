USD/JPY Price Analysis: Modest recovery fails to alter broader bearish outlook

The dominant trend remains negative, especially when analyzing moving averages. The 10-day exponential and simple moving averages at 145.47 and 145.79, respectively, cap near-term upside. Longer-term averages—20-day at 147.81, 100-day at 152.02, and 200-day at 150.77—continue to slope downward, affirming persistent selling pressure.

Technical indicators remain conflicted. The Relative Strength Index is neutral at 32.19, holding near the lower bound without triggering oversold conditions. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to print a bearish crossover, reinforcing downside pressure. A contrasting view comes from the Williams Percent Range at -88.24, which suggests the pair may be oversold in the short term and due for a bounce. The Ultimate Oscillator at 52.72 remains neutral, offering no clear bias.

The USD/JPY pair saw a slight rise on Tuesday, hovering around the 143 area as it edged higher within its daily range. The modest intraday rebound comes ahead of the Asian session but has yet to challenge the broader bearish signals dominating the chart.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.