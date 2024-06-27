- USD/JPY registers minimal loss after hitting a daily low of 160.28.
- Technical outlook shows uptrend intact, with RSI in overbought conditions indicating strong buying momentum.
- Key resistance levels: psychological 161.00 and 162.00, followed by November 1986 high of 164.87 and April 1986 high of 178.
- Key support levels: Tenkan-Sen at 159.01, June 24 low of 158.75, Senkou Span A at 158.36, and Kijun-Sen at 157.70.
The USD/JPY registers minimal loss after hitting a daily low of 160.28, yet the major remains approaching the 161.00 figure for the second consecutive day as the Japanese authority's verbal jawboning has failed to contain the Yen’s depreciation. The pair trades at 160.77, down 0.03%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/JPY uptrend remains intact, yet traders remain cautions after they reclaimed the psychological 160.00 figure, seen as the first line of defense for Japanese authorities to intervene in the FX markets. However, the pair continued to advance steadily, although the risks of an intervention grew.
Momentum favors buyers, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at overbought conditions. However, due to the strength of the uptrend, most technicians use 80 as “extreme” overextended conditions.
That said, the USD/JPY first resistance would be the psychological levels of 161.00, 162.00, and so forth, ahead of testing November’s 1986 high of 164.87, followed by April's 1986 high of 178.
Conversely, if USD/JPY drops below 160.00, the first support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 159.01, followed by June’s 24 low of 158.75. Once those levels are cleared, the next stop would be the Senkou Span A at 158.36 and then the Kijun-Sen at 157.70.
USD/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.23%
|-0.15%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.14%
|EUR
|0.23%
|0.06%
|0.17%
|0.16%
|0.23%
|0.16%
|0.36%
|GBP
|0.15%
|-0.06%
|0.14%
|0.10%
|0.16%
|0.12%
|0.31%
|JPY
|0.03%
|-0.17%
|-0.14%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.05%
|0.18%
|CAD
|0.05%
|-0.16%
|-0.10%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.19%
|AUD
|0.02%
|-0.23%
|-0.16%
|-0.01%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.15%
|NZD
|0.04%
|-0.16%
|-0.12%
|0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|0.18%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|-0.36%
|-0.31%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|-0.18%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: No changes to the range bound theme
Once again, AUD/USD navigated a vacillating session and ended around the 06650 zone despite the corrective retracement in the Greenback ahead of the release of key US PCE data.
EUR/USD: Bulls remained unconvinced
EUR/USD set aside part of the recent bearishness and revisited the area above the 1.0700 barrier, although that bullish attempt appears to have lacked conviction in spite of the broad-based correction in the US Dollar.
Gold back to its comfort zone around $2,330
Gold bounces off the psychologically important $2,300 level and trades above $2,320 on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory following latest US data, allowing XAU/USD to extend its rebound.
Ethereum on-chain metrics point to potential rally
Ethereum (ETH) is up nearly 3% on Thursday as upcoming spot ETH ETF launch and key on-chain metrics suggest an ETH rally might be around the corner.
The Federal Reserve is bleeding red ink and you're on the hook
The Federal Reserve is losing over $1 billion every week and you're on the hook. Since September 2022, the central bank has reported losses of around $176.4 billion.