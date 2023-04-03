USD/JPY Price Analysis: Hangs near daily low, just below 133.00 amid modest USD weakness

- USD/JPY retreats from over a two-week high touched earlier this Monday.
- The emergence of fresh selling around the USD exerts downward pressure.
- The 100-day SMA and 50% Fibo. confluence hurdle holds the key for bulls.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some sellers after touching over a two-week high on Monday and trades just below the 133.00 round-figure mark during the early North American session.
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to capitalize on its intraday gains amid the uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path, which turns out to be a key factor exerting some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The downside, however, seems limited, at least for the time being, amid a generally positive risk tone, which tends to undermine the traditional safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY).
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair faces rejection near the 133.75 confluence hurdle, comprising the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the March downfall and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The said area should now act as a pivotal point, which if cleared will set the stage for an extension of the recent move-up witnessed over the past week or so.
That said, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a bullish outlook, making it prudent to wait for a move beyond the aforementioned barrier before positioning for any further gains. The USD/JPY pair might then aim to surpass the 134.00 round-figure mark and accelerate the momentum towards testing the 61.8% Fibo. level resistance, around the 134.75-134.80 region.
On the flip side, any further slide below the 132.80 area, or the 38.2% Fibo. level, is likely to find decent support near the 132.25 region ahead of the 132.00 mark and the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 131.60-131.55 zone. A convincing break below the latter could drag the USD/JPY pair below the 131.00 mark, towards the next relevant support near the 130.55-130.50 region.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.97
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|132.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.27
|Daily SMA50
|132.95
|Daily SMA100
|133.87
|Daily SMA200
|137.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.6
|Previous Daily Low
|132.59
|Previous Weekly High
|133.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.41
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0900 after weak US PMI data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.0900 area on Monday. After the data from the US showed that business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to contract with input inflation dropping into contraction territory, the US Dollar came under selling pressure.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2400 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.2400 on Monday. The US Dollar continues to weaken against its rivals following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI report. The risk-positive market environment seems to be providing an additional boost to the pair.
Gold reverses direction, advances beyond $1,980
Gold price has turned north and climbed above $1,980 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield has turned negative on the day below 3.5% following the gloomy US ISM Manufacturing PMI report, helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum.
Is Ethereum (ETH) bullish gearing up for the Shanghai hard fork?
Ethereum holders are gearing up for the upcoming Shanghai hard fork and token unlock event in April. Experts have considered the different outcomes of ETH token unlock and conclude that the selling pressure on the altcoin will be temporary or short-lived.
Surprise OPEC+ oil cut brings worries to stock market
Sunday's unexpected oil supply cut announcement by OPEC+ is rattling the market here on Monday. Thus far the futures market shows traders cutting growth stocks and reinvesting in the Dow's blue chips.