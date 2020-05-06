USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback down sharply, nearing 106.00 figure vs. Japanese yen

By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY trades down despite broad-based USD strength. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 105.70 support.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY gets another bearish day despite broad-based USD strength this Wednesday. The spot is trading below the main SMAs on the daily chart suggesting a bearish bias. Moreover, the 50 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA creating a death cross which can result in more downward traction for the currency pair.
  

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is drifting down below its main SMAs on the four-hour chart as the spot is nearing the 106.00 figure. The market broke below the April lows and it seems that the bears are now in full control. A break below the 105.70 support can see more downside price movements. On the flip side, resistance is expected to hold near 106.30 and 107.00 resistances. 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.03
Today Daily Change -0.54
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 106.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.5
Daily SMA50 107.79
Daily SMA100 108.68
Daily SMA200 108.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.9
Previous Daily Low 106.42
Previous Weekly High 107.62
Previous Weekly Low 106.36
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

