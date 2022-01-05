USD/JPY Price Analysis: FOMC minutes could set the foundations for a breakout

- USD/JPY bulls aim for a break of 116 the figure with the FOMC minutes eyed.
- Bears will be seeking a break of the 115.80 support to open risk to 115.35.
Ahead of the Federal Open Market Committe minutes that are at the top of the hour, the price is trapped below the descending resistance line and has left a W-formation on the 1-hour chart. This is a reversion pattern where the neckline would be expected to draw in the price. In this case, the 50 EMA is a confluence that could act as support.
USD/JPY H1 chart
A retest of the support near 115.80 could equate to a bid back to the dynamic resistance. If this breaks, then bulls will be encouraged to push beyond 116 and towards 116.50 in the coming sessions. If the support breaks, however, then the bears will be keen on a test below 115.50 to 115.35 support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
