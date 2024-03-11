USD/JPY Price Analysis: Enters oversold territory

- USD/JPY enters oversold territory suggesting the chance of a pullback.
- The pair has fallen rapidly over recent weeks due to expectations the BoJ will raise interest rates,
- The pair is now probably in a short-term downtrend, favoring bears.
USD/JPY is trending lower since peaking in mid February. It has fallen about $4.00 since Valentine’s Day and is currently trading in the upper 146.00s.
Expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise its base interest rates from negative levels are fueling a rally in the Yen. The country could even be exiting the moribund growth trend of the last 30 years, analysts at Rabobank hypothesize.
Combined with a weaker US Dollar, which has been falling on the expectation the Federal Reserve (Fed) is moving closer to cutting interest rates – made more certain by a string of dismal employment data – has led USD/JPY’s charge down.
US Dollar vs Japanese Yen: 4-hour chart
The pair has fallen so swiftly and deeply that it is now probably in a short-term downtrend, which overall favors bearish bets.
There are some caveats, however, to the bearish outlook.
The pair has declined so much in recent sessions it has now entered the oversold zone on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), on the 4-hour chart. This suggests the risk of a pullback evolving.
When RSI enters oversold the advice is for traders not to add any new bearish bets to their positions, however, neither should they close their existing shorts.
They should only close existing shorts and open longs when the RSI exits oversold and starts rising again.
US Dollar vs Japanese Yen: Daily chart
A move higher would probably soon encounter resistance in the region of 147.60-148.00 where the 100 and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are situated.
Given the pair is now in a short-term downtrend, however, it will probably eventually rollover and start falling again, back down to the 146.48 March 8 lows.
If the pair breaks below the 146.48 lows it will probably fall to support at the 146.22 and the 200-day SMA, followed by 145.89, the February 1 low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0900 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD extended its daily correction toward 1.0900 in the American trading hours on Monday. The cautious market mood, as reflected by the bearish opening in Wall Street, helped the US Dollar hold its ground and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD tests 1.2800 as market mood sours
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and fell to the 1.2800 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from the negative shift seen in risk sentiment and forces the pair to stay on the back foot ahead of Tuesday's key UK and US data releases.
Gold patiently waiting before challenging $2,200
Gold stays in a consolidation phase at around $2,180 on Monday after setting a new record high of $2,195 ahead of the weekend. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady slightly below 4.1%, limiting XAU/USD volatility.
Ethereum price trades above $4,000 while anti-Ether political campaigns downplay spot ETH ETF
Ethereum (ETH) price trades volatile on Monday’s European session, exceeding the $4,000 psychological level, gaining momentum after the weekend’s lull.
Three fundamentals for the week: US inflation and related figures dominate trading Premium
There is only one day of rest between the Nonfarm Payrolls and the next set of fireworks – which is set to be even more spectacular. US CPI data stand out, and the other releases of the week are also related to inflation.