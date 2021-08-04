USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls seeking a test of 110.00

- USD/JPY bulls are back in play as the US dollar breaks critical 92.20 resistance, DXY.
- 110.00 is eyed as a target for the bulls on a break of daily resistance.
The following is a top-down analysis of USD/JPY that arrives at a bullish bias into the 110 area so long as the greenback continues to climb out of the doldrums.
Daily chart
The price has corrected to test the bear's commitments at daily resistance in the 109.60s which is so far holding up.
A failure here could lead to a downside extension to test the weekly support structure in the 108.50s
DXY correction getting underway?
The US dollar, however, is testing the old 92.30 resistance today with a high made of 92.308 so far.
A positive continuation on a bullish close could be in play for the foreseeable future as the price moves in on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and eyes the neckline of the M-formation.
This is located near the 61.8% Fibo and 92.50.
Bullish outlook for USD/JPY
From a weekly perspective, the price is testing support.
If this were to hold, there will be a focus on the neckline of the M-formation near 110.00 the figure as illustrated above.
In choppy forex conditions, what could play out, in the interim, is a bullish reverse Head & Shoulders pattern on the daily chart as the dollar corrects higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
