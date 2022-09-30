- Bets are turning towards the greenback bulls as the pair has not accelerated in the recent DXY’s correction.
- The 50 and 200-EMAs continue to march north, which adds to the upside filters.
- The RSI (14) is still serving the 40.00-60.00 range that advocates consolidation.
The USD/JPY pair is displaying a slowdown in the upside momentum after reaching around 144.80 in the Tokyo session. Earlier, the asset rebounded firmly after dropping to near 144.30. Broadly, the major is displaying topsy-turvy moves as investors are awaiting a potential trigger for informed action.
On a four-hour scale, the major is auctioning in an inventory adjustment process, which indicates a tad longer consolidation period. It is critical to state that the adjustment process is an accumulation or distribution by institutional investors.
This week, the US dollar index (DXY) witnessed an intense sell-off while risk-perceived currencies were having a ball. However, the USD/JPY pair didn’t display any weakness and remained firmer. It indicates that the yen bulls are extremely fragile against the greenback bulls and even a decent pullback move ahead will deliver an upside break of the inventory adjustment process.
The 50-and 200-Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 144.00 and 141.40 respectively are advancing higher, which signifies that the upside bias is intact.
While, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
The greenback bulls could drive the asset higher after overstepping the previous week’s high at 145.90, which will drive the asset towards the August 1998 high at 147.67. A breach of the latter will send the major towards the psychological resistance of 150.00.
For a decisive bearish reversal, the asset is required to drop below the previous week’s low at 140.35. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards the August 30 low at 138.05 followed by the August 23 low at 135.81.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|144.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.29
|Daily SMA50
|138.66
|Daily SMA100
|136.05
|Daily SMA200
|127.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.81
|Previous Daily Low
|144.06
|Previous Weekly High
|145.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.35
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
