USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off 147.00 mark, shows resilience below 200-hour SMA

- USD/JPY meets with some supply on Thursday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Bets that the BoJ will end its negative interest rate policy lift the JPY and weigh on the major.
- A modest USD downtick contributes to the fall, though the 147.00 mark helps limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair comes under some selling pressure on Thursday and reverses the previous day's positive move to the 147.75 area, or the weekly high. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips from the daily low and trade around the 147.25 region, down less than 0.15% during the early part of the European session.
Speculations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will end its ultra-easy monetary policy underpin the Japanese Yen (JPY). This, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick, fail to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on its gains registered over the past two days. Spot prices, however, show some resilience below the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and attract some buyers near the 147.00 round-figure mark, which should now act as a pivotal point for intraday traders.
Technical indicators on the daily chart, meanwhile, are holding in the bullish territory and have again started moving in the positive territory on the 1-hour chart. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. Hence, a subsequent move back towards testing 147.85 region, or the highest level since November 2022, remains a distinct possibility. This is followed by the 148.00 mark, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls.
The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 148.70-148.80 hurdle before aiming to conquer the 148.00 mark for the first time since October 2022. That said, speculations that Japanese authorities might interfere in the FX market to prop up the domestic currency might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets and cap any further upside for spot prices.
On the flip side, the 147.00 round figure might continue to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 146.75-146.70 region, representing an ascending trend-line support extending from the late July swing low. A convincing break below might prompt aggressive technical selling and drag the USD/JPY pair towards the 146.00 mark. The corrective decline could get extended to the 145.30 area en route to the 145.00 psychological mark and the monthly low, around the 144.45 zone.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|147.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.45
|Daily SMA50
|143.69
|Daily SMA100
|141.57
|Daily SMA200
|137.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.74
|Previous Daily Low
|147.02
|Previous Weekly High
|147.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|146.02
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|146.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
