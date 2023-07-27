USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears occupy driver’s seat near 139.00 amid talks of BoJ’s YCC tweak

- USD/JPY remains pressured at the lowest level in a week, prints five-day downtrend ahead of Japan inflation, BoJ.
- Chatters that BoJ will drop its 0.5% limit on the 10-year JGB bolstered Yen during late Thursday.
- Bears approach yearly horizontal support within rising trend channel established since December 2022, recovery remains elusive below May’s peak.
- Bearish MACD signals, downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement keep Yen pair sellers hopeful.
USD/JPY bears flirt with the 139.00 round figure during a five-day losing streak ahead of Friday’s Tokyo open. In doing so, the Yen pair justifies the latest chatters surrounding the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) likely edit to the +/- 0.50% limit of the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields ahead of Japan inflation data and the BoJ monetary policy announcements.
Also read: Breaking: USD/JPY bears firm on a strong hint that BoJ will drop 0.5% cap in 10Y JGB yields
Technically, the bearish MACD signals join the Yen pair’s downside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of October 2022 to January 2023 fall, near 139.60 by the press time, to favor the USD/JPY sellers.
With this, the Yen pair appears well set to prod the horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since December 2022, close to 138.00-137.80.
Following that, a convergence of the 200-DMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, close to 136.70, will precede the bottom line of a seven-month-old rising channel surrounding 135.60, to limit the USD/JPY downside.
On the contrary, a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 139.60 and the 140.00 round figure may initially restrict the USD/JPY recovery ahead of directing the bulls to May’s high of near 140.95, quickly followed by the 141.00 round figure.
It’s worth noting, however, that the Yen pair buyers will remain confused unless witnessing a clear upside break of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 142.52, backed by the dovish BoJ stand.
USD/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.08
|Today Daily Change
|-1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.83%
|Today daily open
|140.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.39
|Daily SMA50
|140.88
|Daily SMA100
|137.32
|Daily SMA200
|136.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.18
|Previous Daily Low
|139.92
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
