- USD/JPY witnesses heavy selling for the fourth straight day and drops to a one-and-half-month low.
- The USD selling bias, the narrowing of the US-Japan yield differential continue to exert pressure.
- Ascending trend-line breakdown now supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed some selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Monday and remains depressed through the first half of the European session. The pair drops to its lowest level since June 16 in the last hour, with bears now looking to extend the downfall further below the 132.00 mark.
The post-FOMC US dollar selling bias remains unabated on the first day of a new week, which turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Apart from this, the recent narrowing of the US-Japan yield differential, along with recession fears, is benefitting the safe-haven Japanese yen and contributing to the decline.
From a technical perspective, Monday's bearish slide confirms a near-term bearish breakdown below an ascending trend-line extending from the April monthly swing low. Any subsequent slide, however, could stall near the 131.30 area, or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the 127.15-139.39 strong rally. The latter should now act as a key pivotal point.
Given that oscillators on the daily chart are on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory, bears might wait for sustained weakness below the said support before placing fresh bets. The USD/JPY pair might then turn vulnerable to weakening below the 131.00 mark and test the 130.65 intermediate support before dropping to the 130.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might confront stiff resistance near the ascending trend-line support breakpoint, around the 132.85 region. The said barrier coincides with the 50% Fibo. level and is followed by the 133.00 mark. Some follow-through buying would suggest that the USD/JPY pair has formed a bottom and trigger a short-covering rally.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.04
|Today Daily Change
|-1.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.94
|Today daily open
|133.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.7
|Daily SMA50
|134.26
|Daily SMA100
|129.98
|Daily SMA200
|122.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.68
|Previous Daily Low
|132.5
|Previous Weekly High
|137.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|132.5
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
