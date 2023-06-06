USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears eye the weekly wick target

- USD/JPY bears eye a break of 4-hour support to encourage more offers.
- Bears eye the weekly wick and a firmer correction beyond.
USD/JPY is under pressure as the bullish rally starts to decelerate. The bears are in the market and eye a correction that targets the trendline supports as the following will illustrate.
USD/JPY weekly chart
The weekly charts show that the price was capped last week and has since deteriorated. The wick on the last week´s candle could be filled this week as follows:
USD/JPY daily chart
This leaves a bearish bias for the days ahead and the daily chart sees the price sandwiched between the support and the resistance line, currently.
USD/JPY H4 chart
The Bears are flexing but need to do more. On the 4-hour chart, we can see prospects of a correction of the midday London spike. A move below support to target, say, the 61.8% Fibonacci could be encouraging and motivating the bears to commit below 139.70.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
