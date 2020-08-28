USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears challenge monthly ascending trend-line, around mid-105.00s

- USD/JPY witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from the 107.00 neighbourhood.
- The set-up supports prospects for additional weakness, even below the 105.00 mark.
- Slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart warrants some caution for bearish traders.
The USD/JPY pair extended its intraday rejection slide from the 107.00 neighbourhood and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around mid-105.00s during the mid-European session. The latter marks monthly ascending trend-line support, which if broken decisively will pave the way for additional weakness amid the heavily offered tone around the USD.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have again started drifting into the negative territory and support prospects for an eventual breakthrough the mentioned support. However, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart is already flashing slightly oversold conditions. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the mentioned trend-line support before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards monthly lows, just ahead of the key 105.00 psychological mark, en-route the recent daily closing, around the 104.70 region.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply and remained capped near the 106.00 mark. That said, a sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and assist the pair to aim back to reclaiming the 107.00 level with some intermediate resistance near the 106.35-55 region.
USD/JPY 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.68
|Today Daily Change
|-0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|106.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.08
|Daily SMA50
|106.55
|Daily SMA100
|107.02
|Daily SMA200
|108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.7
|Previous Daily Low
|105.6
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.1
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
