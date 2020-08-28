USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears challenge monthly ascending trend-line, around mid-105.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from the 107.00 neighbourhood.
  • The set-up supports prospects for additional weakness, even below the 105.00 mark.
  • Slightly oversold RSI on the 1-hourly chart warrants some caution for bearish traders.

The USD/JPY pair extended its intraday rejection slide from the 107.00 neighbourhood and dropped to fresh weekly lows, around mid-105.00s during the mid-European session. The latter marks monthly ascending trend-line support, which if broken decisively will pave the way for additional weakness amid the heavily offered tone around the USD.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on 4-hourly/daily charts have again started drifting into the negative territory and support prospects for an eventual breakthrough the mentioned support. However, RSI (14) on the 1-hourly chart is already flashing slightly oversold conditions. This, in turn, warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the mentioned trend-line support before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards monthly lows, just ahead of the key 105.00 psychological mark, en-route the recent daily closing, around the 104.70 region.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront some fresh supply and remained capped near the 106.00 mark. That said, a sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and assist the pair to aim back to reclaiming the 107.00 level with some intermediate resistance near the 106.35-55 region.

USD/JPY 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 105.68
Today Daily Change -0.87
Today Daily Change % -0.82
Today daily open 106.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 106.08
Daily SMA50 106.55
Daily SMA100 107.02
Daily SMA200 108
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.7
Previous Daily Low 105.6
Previous Weekly High 106.68
Previous Weekly Low 105.1
Previous Monthly High 108.16
Previous Monthly Low 104.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.02
Daily Pivot Point S1 105.87
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.19
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 108.07

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tops 1.19 as Powell's speech weighs on the dollar

EUR/USD tops 1.19 as Powell's speech weighs on the dollar

EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, extending its gains. The dollar is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer. US data is eyed.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY: Bears challenge monthly ascending trend-line, around mid-105.00s

USD/JPY: Bears challenge monthly ascending trend-line, around mid-105.00s

The upside momentum in USD/JPY run out of steam ahead of the critical 107.00 mark on Friday, where also coincide the 100-day SMA and monthly peaks (August 13). Immediately to the downside emerges the monthly low at 105.10.

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD hits new 2020 high amid dollar weakness, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD hits new 2020 high amid dollar weakness, ahead of Bailey

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.33, the highest in eight months. The dollar is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later on.

GBP/USD News

Gold climbs to session tops, around $1960 region

Gold climbs to session tops, around $1960 region

Gold regained positive traction on Friday amid heavily offered tone around the USD. The upbeat market mood, a strong pickup in the US bond yields might cap the upside.

Gold News

Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs

Personal Income, Spending and Prices July Preview: The second opinion concurs

Consumption expenditures and personal income figures for July are expected to reinforce the economic recovery picture already presented in the retail sales and wage data released earlier in August. Core PCE prices annual rate headed to two-thirds of that in the first quarter.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures