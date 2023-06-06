USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bearish triangle highlights 139.30 for Yen traders

- USD/JPY extends previous day’s fall within one-week-old bearish chart formation.
- Sustained trading below 100-EMA, bearish MACD signals favor Yen pair sellers.
- RSI conditions suggest bottom-picking around golden Fibonacci ratio.
- Multiple hurdles stand tall to challenge Yen buyers.
USD/JPY holds a lower ground near the intraday bottom surrounding 139.35 heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Japan Yen (JPY) pair defends the previous day’s bearish bias with a one-week-old ascending triangle formation.
Apart from the bearish triangle, the downbeat MACD signals and the quote’s sustained trading below the 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) also favor the USD/JPY sellers.
However, a clear downside break of the stated triangles’ bottom line, around 139.30 by the press time, becomes necessary for the Yen pair seller’s confirmation.
Even so, the RSI (14) is near the oversold region and hence the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its May 19-30 upside, near 138.75, also known as the golden Fibonacci ratio, can challenge the USD/JPY bears.
In a case where the Yen pair drops below 138.75 Fibonacci support, the 138.00 round figure and the early May peak of around 137.70 could gain the market’s attention.
On the flip side, the 100-EMA level of 139.65 restricts the immediate upside of the USD/JPY pair. Following that, the 140.00 psychological magnet and the stated triangle’s top line near 140.45-50, can challenge the bulls ahead of directing them to the multi-month high marked in May around 140.91.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|139.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.09
|Daily SMA50
|135.48
|Daily SMA100
|134.07
|Daily SMA200
|137.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.45
|Previous Daily Low
|139.25
|Previous Weekly High
|140.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.43
|Previous Monthly High
|140.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
