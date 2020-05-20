USD/JPY Price Analysis: Again retreats from 108.00 as trade sentiment sours

- USD/JPY steps back from monthly high as US Treasuries, Asian stocks dwindle.
- 50-day SMA, monthly resistance line guard immediate upside.
- A two-week-old rising trend line on the bears’ radars.
Following another U-turn from 50-day SMA, USD/JPY drops to 107.73 amid the initial trading hours on Wednesday. In addition to the said SMA, an upward slopping trend line from April 30 also guards the pair’s immediate upside.
That said, the market’s risk-tone also sours off-late and adds burden to the safe-haven pair. While portraying the risk-tone, US 10-year Treasury yields drop two basis points (bps) to 0.69% while the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.10% by the press time.
As a result, sellers are targeting a fortnight-old ascending trend line, at 107.30 now, during the further declines.
Though, a clear break below 107.30 will confirm a short-term rising wedge bearish formation, which in turn will magnify the quote weakness towards revisiting the monthly low near 106.00.
Alternatively, a 50-day SMA level of 107.75 and the aforementioned resistance line around 108.10 could keep the buyers in check.
During the pair’s rise past-108.10, a 200-day SMA level of 108.30 will act as another upside barrier before the April month top of 109.38.
USD/JPY daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|107.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.06
|Daily SMA50
|107.78
|Daily SMA100
|108.46
|Daily SMA200
|108.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.09
|Previous Daily Low
|107.3
|Previous Weekly High
|107.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.5
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD off highs, around 0.6550 on Aussie Retail Sales slump
AUD/USD retraces gains below 0.6550 following a sharp drop in the Preliminary Australian Retail Sales and PBOC no rate change decision. US-China trade tensions and the virus spread also add to the renewed weakness in the spot.
USD/JPY: Bears continue to guard 108 barrier amid mixed sentiment
USD/JPY consolidates the renewed upside but a break above 108.00 remains elusive amid mixed Asian equities, as US-China trade tensions and coronavirus worries continue to weigh. Broad USD bounce and firmer S&P 500 futures cushion the downside.
XAU rises to $1,750, forming a rising wedge
Gold's hourly chart shows a rising wedge pattern. A rising wedge comprises converging trendlines connecting higher highs and higher lows. The converging nature of trendlines is indicative of buyer exhaustion.
WTI charts descending triangle
WTI's is consolidating in a descending triangle, according to the hourly chart. The black gold has been largely restricted to a narrow range of $31 to $33 since Monday. A breakout, if confirmed, would imply a continuation of the recent rally.
Vaccines vex, inflation to fall
Several inflation reports are due on Wednesday. Gold and silver made a convincing rebound, highlighting a well preserved trendlline. NASDAQ100 continued to fail in regaining the February gap, ditto for DAX, while SPX and DOW30 couldnt get near the April highs.