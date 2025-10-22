The USD/JPY pair trades with mild losses near 151.90, snapping the three-day winning streak during the early Asian session on Thursday. The concerns over the US-China trade front and the ongoing US federal government shutdown weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the Japanese Yen (JPY). The Chicago Fed National Activity Index is due later on Thursday.

The US government shutdown has entered its fourth week with no resolution in sight. The Senate is expected to vote again on a funding bill, though it's likely to fail. This marks the second-longest government shutdown in US history.

The release of key US economic data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau is suspended, complicating decision-making for the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, the Fed is anticipated to lower its key interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) on October 29 and again in December. This, in turn, undermines the Greenback against the JPY.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is preparing a fresh economic stimulus package that is likely to exceed last year's $92 billion to help households tackle inflation. Traders expect expansionary fiscal policy and a testy relationship with Japan's central bank would weigh on the currency.