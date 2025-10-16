TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/JPY: Political jostling – OCBC

USD/JPY: Political jostling – OCBC
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

USD/JPY continued to drift lower amid unwinding of Takaichi trade. Pair was last at 151.26 levels, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.

Risks skewed to the downside

"Fallout of the alliance with Komeito, which means it becomes more challenging for LDP leader Takaichi to become PM, the recent flare-up in trade tensions between US and China and the lower USD/CNY fix were some of the reasons behind the pullback in USD/JPY. We should continue to expect more political jostling amongst politicians ahead of 21 Oct, when the parliament will meet and likely vote on choice of PM. LDP party has spoken to JIP while other opposition parties are discussing the plausibility of uniting support for a candidate."

"Both lower and upper houses of the parliament will vote on its choice of PM and a simple majority rule is sufficient. But LDP alone does not have a simple majority. In the Lower House, LDP only has 196 seats, short of 233 needed. To some extent, this may suggest that some of Takaichi’s policies may have to be watered down or there is greater risk that her proposed policies may not be passed smoothly in parliament (assuming if she wins and need to compromise on her earlier stance)."

"On BOJspeaks, Tamura said that policy rate should be closer to neutral level, need to avoid risk of rapid rate hikes but no need to raise rate to restrictive levels. We believe macro conditions are in place for BOJ to hike, even at the October MPC. Bullish momentum on daily chart is fading while RSI fell. Risks skewed to the downside. Next support at 150.35 (50% fibo) and 149.67 (61.8% fibo). Resistance at 151.90 (23.6% fibo)."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1650, eyes central bank talks

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1650, eyes central bank talks

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1650 in the European session on Thursday. The pair stalls its upside as the US Dollar recovers ground, despite dovish Federal Reserve bets and ongoing United States-China trade tensions. Traders look to ECB and Fed speakers for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD holds the rebound above 1.3400 after UK data

GBP/USD holds the rebound above 1.3400 after UK data

GBP/USD is holding its rebound above 1.3400 in European trading on Thursday. The UK GDP expanded 0.1% in August as expected, while Manufacturing Production exceeded expectations in the same month, lending some support to the Pound Sterling amid a steady recovery in the US Dollar.

Gold bulls retain control near record high amid flight to safety, dovish Fed

Gold bulls retain control near record high amid flight to safety, dovish Fed

Gold sticks to its bullish bias through the first half of the European session and currently trades near the all-time peak touched earlier this Thursday amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Worries about economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US-China trade conflict, and rising geopolitical tensions continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal.

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers