- The USD/JPY reached a 24-year high above 135.00 but retreated on fears of Japanese intervention in the FX markets.
- A dismal market mood boosts safe-haven peers, thus favoring the JPY, as USD/JPY traders booked profits.
- The Fed and the Bank of Japan will unveil their monetary policy decisions in the week.
The USD/JPY plunges close to 200 pips after breaking above the 135.15 January 2002 high, as speculations of Japanese authorities’ intervention in the FX market emerged last Friday. At 134.18, the USD/JPY retreated from daily highs at around 135.19, despìte US Treasury yields extending their gains towards multi-year highs.
US bond yields rise, but the USD/JPY remains heavy during the day
Global equities remain under pressure as investors assess the almost 9% inflation in the US. Negative sentiment favors safe-haven peers and, in the case of the USD/JPY, the yen. However, during the day, the major weakened to a 24-year, though retreated on a verbal intervention expression by Japanese authorities on Friday, which said, “It’s important that currency rates move in a stable way, reflecting fundamentals. But there have recently been sharp yen declines, which we are concerned about.”
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against its peers, is advancing 0.64% at 104.857 after reaching a 20-year high at around 105.065.
Central bank divergence between the Fed and the BoJ’s had been the main drivers of the USD/JPY in the year. Also, the positive correlation of the pair with the US 10-year Treasury yield triggered a USD/JPY rally, from 116.00 to 135.00.
Earlier, the short-end of the yield curve, the 2s-10s, inverted during the day on concerns that a higher Federal Funds Rate (FFR) might trigger a recession, as the US central bank battles inflation readings near 9%, not seen since 1981. Also, it is worth noting that some Wall Street’sbanks increased their calls for a potential 75 bps increase, even a 100 bps increase.
Reflection of the aforementioned is the US 10-year benchmark note rate, up at 3.343%, gaining almost 20 bps.
Fed’s and BoJ’s monetary policy decisions, the spotlight on the calendar
A busy US economic docket would keep USD/JPY traders entertained. On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve June meeting begins, and on Wednesday, they will unveil its decision. Later on, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell will high the stand.
Meanwhile, the Japanese docket would feature the Industrial Production, Machinery Orders, and the Balance of Trade. By Friday, the Bank of Japan will reveal its monetary policy, widely expected to hold rates negative at -0.10%.
Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.19
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|134.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.67
|Daily SMA50
|128.48
|Daily SMA100
|122.69
|Daily SMA200
|117.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.48
|Previous Daily Low
|133.36
|Previous Weekly High
|134.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.43
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
