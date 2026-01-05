TRENDING:
ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

WTI Crude bounces up above $57.00 as geopolitical risks grow

  • OIl prices bounce up from two-week highs and lows and return to the $57.50 area.
  • Crude oil remains choppy with geopolitical risks high after the US intervention in Venezuela.
  • The OPEC+ agreed to keep output unchanged over the weekend.
WTI Crude bounces up above $57.00 as geopolitical risks grow
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The price of the US benchmark WTI Oil has retraced the decline observed during the Asian market session, bouncing from two-week lows near $56,00, turning positive on the daily chart, and hitting intra-day highs at $57.59 ahead of the US session opening.

Oil prices extended their decline earlier on Monday, following the US intervention in Venezuela and US President Donald Trump’s pledge to open up the Caribbean country’s Oil industry.

Initially, these comments heightened market concerns about an Oil glut, as Venezuela is estimated to hold 17% of global Oil reserves, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Prices, however, have gradually returned to previous levels as markets come to terms with the fact that the renovation of an underinvested Venezuelan Oil industry will take years and that US companies might not find the incentive to invest billions of dollars in increasing global supply to, ultimately, lower prices.

Meanwhile, the OPEC+ organisation, which includes most of the world’s Oil crude producers, reached an agreement to keep output levels unchanged over the weekend, in an attempt to support price stability, following an 18% depreciation in 2025.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD stays weak below 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar

EUR/USD remains under moderate selling pressure and trades below 1.1700 on Monday. The pair stays on the back foot as the US Dollar benefits from the cautious market mood following the US military intervention in Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Investors await US Manufacturing PMI data.

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3450 ahead of US data

GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3450 ahead of US data

GBP/USD stages a rebound and trades above 1.3450 following a decline toward 1.3400 earlier in the day. Markets remain wary and prefer safety in the US Dollar due the US-Venezuela geopolitical escalation, limiting the pair's upside. Investors now await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI report for December.

Gold clings to strong daily gains above $4,400

Gold clings to strong daily gains above $4,400

Gold started the week on a bullish note and climbed above $4,400 before going into a consolidation phase in the second half of the day on Monday. Heightened geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD hold its ground after the US launched land strikes on Venezuela, leading to the capture of its President, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.

ISM Manufacturing PMI set to show US factory activity remained in contraction at year-end

ISM Manufacturing PMI set to show US factory activity remained in contraction at year-end

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release the December Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index on Monday. The index is a trusted measure of the health of the United States manufacturing sector, closely followed by market players.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe rally on Venezuela’s shadow BTC reserve

Meme coins such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are leading the cryptocurrency market rally driven by the US cross-border operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Dogecoin extends its gain for the fifth consecutive day while SHIB and PEPE take a pause.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers