USD/JPY pares intraday losses, remains below 116.00 mark post-US ADP report

- A combination of factors triggered a modest USD/JPY pullback on Wednesday from a multi-year high.
- The JPY benefitted from reviving safe-haven demand; retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD.
- Surprisingly stronger ADP report, hawkish Fed expectations limited losses for the USD and the major.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered tone through the early North American session, albeit managing to rebound a few pips from the daily low. The pair was last seen trading just below the 116.00 mark and had a rather muted reaction to upbeat US macro data.
The Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported that the US private-sector employers added 807K jobs in December as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 400K. The previous month's reading, however, was revised lower to 505K from 534K and did little to provide any meaningful lift to the US dollar, which was weighed down by retreating US Treasury bond yields.
Apart from this, the cautious mood around the equity markets underpinned the safe-haven Japanese yen and was seen as another factor that exerted some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. Losses were limited, however, by continued expectations for a faster policy tightening by the Fed which acted as a tailwind for the buck.
Money markets have fully priced in an eventual Fed lift-off by May and two more rate hikes by the end of 2022 but the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, due later during the US session, may finesse this outlook. This could be making traders cautious before confirming that the recent USD/JPY runup to a five-year high has run out of steam.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sharp move up validated a near-term bullish breakout through a one-month-old ascending trend-channel which had been providing resistance to gains. Given the constructive setup, the ongoing downtick might still be categorized as a corrective pullback and might still be seen as a buying opportunity, especially near the previous swing high, around the 115.50 region.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.75
|Today Daily Change
|-0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|116.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.31
|Daily SMA50
|114.05
|Daily SMA100
|112.59
|Daily SMA200
|111.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|116.35
|Previous Daily Low
|115.29
|Previous Weekly High
|115.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.45
|Previous Monthly High
|115.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.56
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|116.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|117.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
