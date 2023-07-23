USD/JPY oscillates around the 141.70 area ahead of BoJ, Fed rate decisions

- USD/JPY oscillates in a narrow range between the 141.60-141.80 area; market players await the key data.
- Japanese policymakers will likely keep monetary and yield control policies unchanged in the July meeting.
- The Federal Reserve (Fed) will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair consolidates in a narrow range in the early Asian session. The pair currently trades near the 141.74 area, down 0.06% on the day. Markets turn cautious mood in the busy week of economic data and the Federal Reserve's (Fed) and Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy decisions.
The Japanese Yen fell sharply against the dollar on Friday after Reuters reported that the BoJ will likely maintain the easy-money policy and its yield control policy in the July meeting. On Friday, the Japanese core inflation rate came in at 3.3% in June, up from 3.2% the prior, 3.5% expected. This report showed that inflation in Japan remained above the Bank of Japan's 2% target for the 15th consecutive month.
Despite rising inflation in Japan, the central bank will likely maintain its yield curve control stance. BoJ policymakers prefer looking at more data to ensure wages and inflation continue to rise before modifying policy. This, in turn, led to the weakening of the Japanese Yen against its major rivals due to monetary policy divergences between the BoJ and Fed.
On the US Dollar front, the US economic data released were mixed, with Retail Sales falling short of expectations but indicating consumer resilience and housing market data falling after posting positive figures in May. While, the Unemployment Claims showed a solid figure. The anticipation for the Fed to raise rates after the July meeting increased to 28% from 15.9% last month.
After a rate pause in June, the Fed will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The market expected a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike. However, the focus will be on the statement and Chair Jerome Powell's press conference. This key event will trigger volatility across financial markets.
Looking ahead, market participants will focus on the Fed's monetary policy decision on Wednesday and the BoJ's interest rate decision on Friday. Also, the flash Manufacturing and Service Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from both the US and Japan will be watched by traders.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|141.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|141.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.86
|Daily SMA50
|140.63
|Daily SMA100
|137.2
|Daily SMA200
|136.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.96
|Previous Daily Low
|139.75
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
